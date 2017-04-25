Van driver charged over death of man in A9 collision

Ion Rusu, 41, accused of causing death of 25-year-old by dangerous driving.

Crash: Three vehicles involved. by Dave Walsh

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash on the A9.

A 25-year-old man driving a Honda Civic died in the three-vehicle crash at the Keir roundabout on Thursday, April 20.

The passenger in the Civic, a 26-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash.

A Volvo lorry and a Mercedes Sprinter van were also involved in the collision, which took place around 6.20pm.

The driver of the van, Ion Rusu, appeared in private at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 41-year-old, of no fixed address, entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

An air ambulance was called to the scene of the collision, with the road being closed for several hours.

