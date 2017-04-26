Man suffers serious head and facial injuries in 'assault'

Another man has been arrested after incident in Alloa, Clackamannanshire, on Wednesday.

Alloa assault: Arrest made. (file pic) © STV

A man has been arrested after another man was injured in an alleged assault.

Police were called to Hutton Park in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, at about 2.15am on Wednesday and found a man with head and facial injuries on the nearby Whins Road.

The 23-year-old was then taken to Forth Valley Hospital.

Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident and are continuing to investigate the circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley were called to Hutton Park in Alloa at 2.15am on Wednesday, April 26, following a report of a serious assault.

"A 23-year-old man sustained non life-threatening head and facial injuries at an address in Whins Road and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

"A man is currently detained in connection with this and enquiries are ongoing."

