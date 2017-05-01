Attacker with 'bad skin' hunted over teenager assault

The 16-year-old victim was targeted near Peak Sports Village in Stirling.

Peak: Attack occurred near sports facility (file pic). Richard Webb

An attacker with "bad skin" is being hunted over an unprovoked assault on a teenager.

The incident occurred near to the Peak Sports Village in Stirling on Saturday.

Police said the 16-year-old victim was walking on Forthside Way when he was targeted around 5.15pm.

He was approached by three boys around a similar age to himself, before one of them assaulted him. The victim sustained injuries to his face.

Police said the attacker and his friends ran off in the direction of a nearby Morrisons supermarket.

The attacker is described as being 16-18 years old, had very short brown hair and was wearing a black Stone Island jacket with a hood, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

He spoke with "a local accent and he is described as having bad skin, possibly from acne", police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101.