Chemical plant evacuated after suspected gas leak

Emergency services were called to the Ineos industrial site in Grangemouth.

Gas: Fire services are at the scene (file pic). © John

The Ineos chemical plant at Grangemouth has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak.

Emergency services were called to the petrochemical site shortly after midday on Tuesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has sent eight of its engines to the scene.

Ineos' own fire service are also attending the incident.

The area's MSP, Angus MacDonald, said the public were being advised to stay indoors.

An SFRS spokesman said: "At 12.12pm on Tuesday, May 2, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a gas leak at the Grangemouth petrochemical site.

"Eight appliances are currently in attendance."

Ineos confirmed there was an "incident" at the site, saying: "Our on-site responders are continuing to manage the incident with support from the emergency services."

