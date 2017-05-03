Boy, nine, knocked down by van on way home from school

The child was struck by the vehicle in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, on Tuesday.

School: Child returned home and parents alerted police (file pic). Google 2017

A child has been hit by a van while walking home from school.

The nine-year-old boy was walking from Redwell Primary in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, when he was struck on Tuesday.

The driver checked the youngster and moved him on to the pavement before leaving the scene.

Police said the pupil returned home and told his parents who alerted officers.

Officers said they are trying to confirm the location of the incident.

It took place at the junction of either Grange Road and Smithfield Loan, Grant Street and Grange Road or Forbes Street and Stanton Avenue.

Police are looking to trace the driver involved and said his van has a yellow square on the side and a black stripe to the rear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

