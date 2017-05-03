RE teacher 'conspired to have sex with underage girl'

Iain Parkinson is charged with trying to have sex with teenager at Travelodge.

Court: Parkinson will stand trial over charges. Creative Commons by Sandy Gemmill / cropped for web

A high school RE teacher is to stand trial accused of conspiracy to have sex with an underage girl in a Travelodge.

Iain Parkinson, a religious affairs teacher, is said to have conspired with others by online messaging and phone calls to meet and participate in sexual activity with a teenage girl.

The 52-year-old worked in the religious and moral education department at Kirkcaldy High School in Fife.

According to the charge, Parkinson took part in the alleged conspiracy between May 25 and May 31 last year at three locations - Kirkcaldy High School, the Travelodge near junction 5 of the M9 in Falkirk and his Edinburgh home.

He faces a statutory alternative charge of attempting by the same alleged means to engage in sexual activity with the child, contrary to the Sexual Offences Act 2009.

Appearing in the dock at a preliminary hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Parkinson pleaded not guilty.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case to a jury sitting at Falkirk commencing on June 5, after a further pre-trial review on May 23.

