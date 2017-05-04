Body of man discovered in close by mother and children

Police are investigating the 'unexplained' death in Denny near Falkirk.

Bulloch Crescent: Police are investigating the death (file pic). Google 2017

The body of a man has been discovered in a common close by a mother and her young children.

Police have launched an investigation after the death of the 31-year-old man at a block of flats in Denny near Falkirk.

The alarm was raised by the woman who was with her children at the time on Bulloch Crescent.

Officers are treating the death, which came to light on Friday April 28, as unexplained.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Forth Valley are investigating following the death of a 31-year-old man at an address in Bulloch Crescent, Denny.

"The incident happened around 9am on Friday, April 28, when the body was discovered within a common stair.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal."

