Husband of woman found dead in Dundee flat 'lost without her'

A man has been charged with murdering Forrest Alexander's wife, Holly, and Ronnie Kidd.

Deaths: Holly Alexander and Ronnie Kidd's bodies were found on December 11.

The husband of a woman whose body was discovered in a Dundee flat is "lost without her".

Holly Alexander, 37, was found dead in a tenement on Rosefield Street on Sunday, December 11.

The body of Ronnie Kidd, 40, was also found at the same address.

This week, 37-year-old Krzysztof Gadecki appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court facing two charges of murder on petition.

On Thursday, Holly's husband, Forrest Alexander, said the days since her body was found have been the worst week of his life.

Mr Alexander said: "It is horrible not knowing exactly what went on. I just want to know what went on and what happened so that we can get some sort of closure.

"This has been the worst week of my life. The worst possible thing that could have happened."

The couple moved to Dundee from Florida, having previously lived in New York, with their three children around two years ago. They ran a takeaway, Pizza NY, in the city's Hilltown.

"She was a great person, a great mother," Mr Alexander said.

"She was a lost soul who just lost her way for a while. She just met the wrong people."

Mr Alexander added: "She was so loving, she loved the kids so much.

"She was one of the most loving people you could have met. I just can't understand how things turned out the way they have.

"She was an amazing human being and she didn't deserve this. I am just lost without her - we all are."

He added: "The laws in this country mean that it is going to be four to six weeks before we can get her body.

"That makes it even harder because we can't grieve her properly until we get her back."

