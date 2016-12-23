Street overlooking Old Course named most expensive in Scotland

The Scores leads onto the first tee of the Old Course and has an average house price of £2,179,000.

The Scores: Victorian-era homes dominate the street. Google

A street in St Andrews which leads to the first tee of the Old Course has been named the most expensive in Scotland.

Researchers from the Bank of Scotland say The Scores knocked addresses in Edinburgh off the top spot, with an average house price of £2,179,000.

Situated on a cliff top and lined with Victorian detached and terrace houses, the street is said to have unbeatable views of St Andrews Bay and the North Sea. The narrow road eventually culminates at the first tee of the world-famous golf course.

Although the home of golf clinched the most expensive road accolade, ten of Scotland's most expensive streets are in Edinburgh. Aberdeen has five streets in the top 20, while Glasgow has three.

Balmoral Court in Auchterarder, Perthshire, is the only other location in the top 20 outside the main cities. House prices there average £1,298,000.

Edinburgh's most expensive residential street is Ettrick Road in Merchiston, where homes are a mixture of late Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian villas and Victorian tenements which command an average price of £1,899,000.

At around £500,000 less, Northumberland Street and Heriot Row in New Town are Edinburgh's next most expensive streets, with average prices of £1,390,000 and £1,374,000 respectively.

In Aberdeen, streets in the AB15 postcode area are the most expensive. Researchers said buyers seeking a property in Rubislaw Den North or Rubislaw Den South should expect to spend at least £1,516,000m.

Baroness Drive in Thortonhall is Glasgow's most expensive street (£1,037,000), closely followed by nearby Baron Court (£1,035,000), and Grange Road in Bearsden (£1,033,000).

The house price data was compiled by the Registers of Scotland based on all Scottish postcodes.

Graham Blair, mortgage director at Bank of Scotland, said: "With Edinburgh being Scotland's financial and political hub, it's little surprise that it still dominates the most expensive streets table. Aberdeen retains a strong presence and the number of expensive streets has almost doubled compared to last year.

"While the capital and the Granite City dominate this survey, it is interesting to note that in all 20 most expensive streets the average house price is at least £1m, suggesting a rise in the number of the prime locations in Scotland."

