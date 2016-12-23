Flybe suspends connection from Dundee to Amsterdam

The airline said current radar coverage at Dundee Airport was not good enough.

Suspended: Passengers will be offered refunds (file pic).

Flybe has announced it is suspending flights between Dundee and Amsterdam from next year.

The airline had been diverting flights from the airport to Edinburgh since November as part of an "ongoing review of operations".

It confirmed on Friday that the service - which launched as Dundee's only international link in May - would be suspended from Monday, January 12.

Airline bosses said they regretted the decision, however said the current radar coverage was not good enough.

Customers will be offered a full refund or a road transfer to Edinburgh Airport for flights to Amsterdam.

A Flybe spokesman said: "The route proved very popular when it started in May and provided Dundee with its only international air link.

"However, due to the topography coupled with high levels of light aircraft activity in the surrounding area, it has become clear that enhanced radar coverage is required to accommodate the operation of our large passenger aircraft.

"Flybe has been working closely with Dundee Airport in an attempt to resolve this issue, however potential solutions will take some time to implement.

"Flybe remains committed to exploring future opportunities with Dundee and aims to restart this service in the future should the necessary measures be implemented."

Simon Laffin, the airline's executive chairman, said: "Serving Scotland is one of the most important parts of the Flybe business.

"We have tried very hard to find a way to operate out of Dundee, but we would need better radar coverage to operate in the area.

"We very much hope that this can be provided in the future to allow our flights to resume.

"Flybe has this week shown its commitment to serving Scotland by announcing new services into London Heathrow from both Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

"We really do hope that there will be future opportunities that will allow us to serve Dundee again."

