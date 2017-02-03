Killer poured boiling water on man's face in torture ordeal

Mark Anderson tied up victim Nigel Poustie and tortured him before he collapsed and died.

Court: Anderson jailed for nine years (file pic). Deadline

A killer who poured boiling water on his victim's face during a prolonged ordeal of torture has been jailed for nine years.

Mark Anderson, 51, beat Nigel Poustie with a baseball bat and hammer and scalded him with water from a kettle before his death.

Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Anderson at the High Court in Edinburgh that nothing could excuse the violence he had meted out to his 49-year-old victim.

He said: "Over a protracted period of time on July 3 and 4 last year you subjected Mr Poustie to the most appalling attack, which can only be described as torture."

"At various times you placed a pillow case over his head. You poured boiling water, scalding him, resulting in injuries to his face.

"One can only imagine the fear he experienced during this time."

He added: "I have to say I regard the violence used by over a protracted period of time very concerning."

Lord Boyd told Anderson he would have jailed him for 12 years if he had been convicted of the crime after a trial.

Anderson had originally faced a murder charge but pled guilty to a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

He attacked the former DIY store worker at his home on Thurso Crescent in Dundee after vowing to torture him.

Advocate depute Adrian Cottam said Mr Poustie was considered by some to be "a poor soul" who had struggled with alcohol and whose life took a dramatic downturn following his mother's death.

He said Anderson was suspected to be involved in the sale of drugs and Mr Poustie had told friends that he had previously asked him to store diazepam tablets for him.

The prosecutor said: "It was the discovery of missing diazepam tablets and the deceased's involvement in same which ultimately led to the assault and death of Mr Poustie."

Anderson had found his victim at a relative's home and Mr Poustie went with him to Anderson's flat where his killer turned aggressive.

A witness said Anderson became "irate" and began shouting at him over the loss of drugs.

After binding his victim's hands and feet with cable ties, Anderson sat him on the chair.

He repeatedly punched him to the head leaving him bleeding and called for weapons to be brought to him. He then repeatedly struck Mr Poustie on the knees with a bat and hammer.

Mr Cottam said: "The deceased repeatedly begged the accused to stop what he was doing. However, the accused stated that the deceased had betrayed him and that he would 'take what was given to him'.

"He continued to strike him. The deceased was crying out in pain."

The advocate depute said that at times Anderson put a pillow case over his victim's head and claimed this was because he wanted to kill him when he looked at his face.

Anderson told a woman to boil a kettle of water and then poured boiling water over his victim's head.

Mr Poustie was later seen out on the street injured, bleeding and disorientated. He collapsed and an ambulance was called, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Pathologists took the view that although the victim had underlying problems, including heart disease, these alone were not responsible for the death.

Police recovered a claw hammer from Anderson's home with minute spots of blood on it that were a DNA match with Mr Poustie.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart QC said Anderson had shown "genuine remorse and sorrow" for what had happened.

He added: "I am asked to publicly offer his sincerest apologies to the family."

