Robbery victim left tied up in car with balaclava on his head

STV

Police are hunting two men who were driving a BMW X5 and carried out the raid in Dundee.

Riverside Drive: The man was left bound in his car.
Riverside Drive: The man was left bound in his car. Google

A man was left tied up in his own car after being robbed by two men on a busy Dundee road.

The 36-year-old was left bound in his vehicle on Riverside Drive between the Tay Bridge and the Tesco supermarket.

The victim suffered injuries to his head, hands and legs, with reports suggesting a balaclava was placed over his head during the ordeal.

The thieves made off with a mobile phone, tablet computer, watch, clothes and sunglasses during the incident at around 8.30pm on January 20.

Police are now hunting two men, thought to have been driving a dark BMW X5, who carried out the robbery.

The men are both described as being around 5ft 8in, of stocky build and aged between 30 and 40.

One of the men is described as wearing a grey long sleeved top and grey headwear and the other man is described as wearing a dark tammy hat.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland continue to appeal for information following a robbery that happened between Tesco Supermarket and the Tay Rail Bridge, Riverside Drive, Dundee, at about 8.30pm on Friday, January 20.

"A mobile phone, tablet computer, watch, clothing and sunglasses were stolen. The 36-year-old victim sustained minor injuries to his head, hands and leg during the incident."

She added: "Police are also still keen to trace a man and woman, aged in their 50s who were walking a dog on Riverside Drive at about 8.30pm that evening.

"The woman was wearing a red top and grey tracksuit bottoms and the man was wearing a hat and a dark jacket. They may have information that could assist officers with their enquiries.

"If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious they are asked to contact police on 101."

