Vandals 'push over pulpit' during break-in at church

Blackford Parish Church in Auchterarder was broken into over the weekend.

Church break-in: Vandals push over pulpit (file pic). © STV

Police are searching for vandals who broke into a 160-year-old church.

Blackford Parish Church's pulpit was reportedly pushed over during the incident at the weekend, as well as communion glasses being smashed and bibles thrown around.

Reverend Matthew Ross, general secretary of Action of Churches Together in Scotland, asked people to "pray for all" at the Auchterarder church.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are continuing with enquiries after vandalism to Blackford Parish Church sometimes between 1pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101."