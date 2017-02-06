Schoolgirl granted permission to serve as RNLI volunteer

Danielle Marr will have a pager for lifeboat emergencies while studying in her final year at school.

A schoolgirl has been granted permission to dash out of class and save lives at sea after becoming an RNLI volunteer.

Danielle Marr, who is in her final year at The Waid Academy in Anstruther, Fife, has joined the RNLI crew in the town as a volunteer on both lifeboats.

In addition to her studies, the 17-year-old will have to carry a pager and respond to emergency calls throughout the school day.

She is following in the footsteps of her older brother Anthony, who has volunteered at the station since Ms Marr was six.

She said: "I am delighted to join the crew here at Anstruther. I've grown up watching my brother volunteer and the difference the RNLI make in our community and I want to be a part in that.

"I've been on a few exercises on both the D-class and all-weather lifeboat and have really enjoyed the experience and look forward to continuing my learning."

The teenager is not the first Waid pupil to be granted permission to leave class to rescue those in difficulties at sea.

Station coxswain Michael Bruce joined the RNLI more than 24 years ago when at school. He said he was "delighted" to welcome Ms Marr to the station.

He added: "Having just completed her first exercise afloat since being enrolled, Danielle's enthusiasm to learn and become a competent member of the crew was clear to see.

"My team are looking forward to training with Danielle and preparing her for the challenges that will undoubtedly lie ahead.

"On behalf of the RNLI I would like to thank The Waid Academy for their supportive approach to pupils volunteering in the community and the benefits that come from doing so."