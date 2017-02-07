'Abusive' passenger charged over making threats on train

The 21-year-old was arrested by British Transport Police after the incident at Dundee Rail Station.

Police: Officers arrested the man on Saturday (file pic). British Transport Police

A man has been charged after allegedly making threats on a train.

The 21-year-old was arrested at Dundee Rail Station after the incident around 8.20pm on Saturday.

British Transport Police said they were called to the ScotRail service after receiving reports of an "abusive passenger" on board.

The man, who is from Friockheim in Angus, was detained and later charged with an offence under the Threatening Communications Act as well as possession of a controlled drug.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.