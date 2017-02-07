Appeal to trace two 16-year-old boys missing from Montrose

Brad Kyle and Dwayne Mawdsley have not been seen since Saturday, police say.

Missing: Brad Kyle (left) and Dwayne Mawdsley (right).

Police have appealed for help in finding two 16-year-old boys missing since Saturday.

Brad Kyle and Dwayne Mawdsley disappeared from Montrose. It is not known if they are travelling together or separately.

Police said the teenagers may have used public transport. Dwayne has connections to the Blackpool and Edinburgh areas and Brad has connections to Dundee and Arbroath.

Brad is described as being about 5ft 7in, slim with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen about 6.10pm on Saturday and was wearing a padded coat, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Dwayne is about 5ft 8in, slim with short brown hair. He was last seen about 10.40pm on Saturday when he was wearing a grey North Face sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and blue and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to call police on 101.