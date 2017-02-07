Road rage van driver mowed down man who confronted him on A90

John Newlands sent his victim hurtling through the air after he was challenged about his driving.

Kingsway: John Newlands struck his victim as he stood in the road. Google

A van driver deliberately mowed down a man sending him flying into the central reservation after he was confronted about his behaviour towards a newly qualified motorist.

John Newlands was following Kylie Stewart - who had only passed her test three months earlier - on the A90 on the outskirts of Dundee when she stalled her car.

Newlands sounded his horn before tailgating Ms Stewart, 29, down the Kingsway dual carriageway and overtaking her.

As they approached a roundabout her partner, Ronald Lothian, 41, got out to remonstrate with Newlands.

CCTV footage shown at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday showed him approach Newlands' vehicle to tell him he was going to report the incident to police.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court: "A struggle then ensued between the men whilst the accused was still sitting in the driver's seat and the complainer was standing next to him outside, with them both grappling with each other.

"Mr Lothian then walked a short distance away from the accused's van before stopping and standing on the carriageway whilst still facing the accused's van.

"At this stage the accused drove his van towards Mr Lothian, striking him on the body and propelling him into the air before he landed on the central reservation."

Mr Lothian suffered only minor injuries and managed to get up and give chase as Newlands weaved through traffic and ran a red light.

Newlands, 47, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury committed on Kingsway, Dundee, on July 10, last year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Newlands for two years, reduced from three years for his early guilty plea.

He said: "It seems to me that this was a moment of madness on your part.

"It seems to have stemmed bizarrely from the complainer's girlfriend stalling her car.

"That was followed by some questionable driving on your part.

"It was ended by you driving a van at the complainer and hitting him.

"He was bounced off and propelled into the central reservation.

"Amazingly he suffered only minor injuries but your actions were irresponsible, inherently dangerous and had the potential to cause untold damage."

