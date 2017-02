Brad Kyle and Dwayne Mawdsley traced by police after being reported missing on Saturday.

Two teenagers who went missing from Montrose have been traced and are safe and well, police have said.

A search was launched for Brad Kyle and Dwayne Mawdsley after they were last seen on Saturday.

Police Scotland appealed for the public's help in tracing the 16-year-olds.

The force announced they had been found safe on Tuesday afternoon.