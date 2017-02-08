  • STV
Tax dodging potato merchant masterminded £160,000 VAT fraud

STV

Scott Coupland was caught by HMRC after claiming to have sold £2m worth of the crop in two months.

Potato: Merchant Scott Coupland was caught by HMRC (file pic).

A tax dodging potato merchant masterminded a £160,000 VAT fraud.

Scott Coupland was jailed for two and six months after being found guilty of large-scale tax evasion by a jury.

Perth Sheriff Court was told on Wednesday Coupland had been paying private school tuition fees for two children and had conned the tax man to fund his lifestyle.

Sheriff William Wood said Coupland, who also worked as a retained firefighter, had made no attempt to pay back the money he had fraudulently obtained and had to go to jail despite his previous good character and service to the community.

Sheriff Wood said: "I take into account the fact your business was a legitimate one and I dare say claims were made to fund your lifestyle and continue your children's education.

"It should have been clear your business was failing. You had a somewhat cavalier approach to corporate accounting. This was a course of conduct in which you made seven false declarations over 21 months.

"You have shown no remorse or acceptance of culpability and made no offer of restitution until today. There was no reason for these claims to have been made.

"I appreciate the impact this will no doubt have on your family, but I will sentence you to two years and six months imprisonment. You bear sole responsibility for these offences."

Coupland, 48, of Crieff was found guilty of large scale tax evasion by a jury after a four day trial. He made massive false VAT repayment claims and duped the tax man out of £124,000 between March 2011 and June 2012.

He was caught as he was trying to con HMRC into paying him a further £37,000 between June and November 2012.

Coupland, sole director of W.D.R. Coupland (Produce) Ltd, aroused suspicion because of the huge sums he was claiming to have made in net value sales.

A HMRC compliance officer previously told the court she became suspicious about the company when he claimed to have sold over £2m worth of potatoes in two months.

She said she spoke to her manager about the "very high" figure and it was decided that Coupland's business should be made subject to further investigation.

A raid on his home and business was carried out to search for the company's records, but Coupland repeatedly dodged meeting investigators.

The court was told the merchant cancelled a number of interviews at the last minute as the wide-ranging investigation into his illicit dealings was carried out.

Coupland told the court on one occasion he was unable to meet the tax inspectors because he had been stranded on a business trip to sell seed potatoes in Nigeria.

