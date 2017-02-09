Teenage boys arrested over 'disturbance' at residential unit

The incident reportedly took place at the Rossie Young People's Trust on Wednesday.

Montrose: Police and firefighters attended Rossie centre (file pic). Google 2017

Two teenage boys have been arrested following an alleged disturbance at a residential unit.

Police were called to the Rossie Young People's Trust centre near Montrose, Angus, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.



Officers arrested two boys, aged 15 and 16, who will be reported to the youth justice department.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with an incident at a school near Montrose, Angus.

"A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor."

Firefighters were asked to attend but were not needed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We attended just after 5.30pm to reports of a disturbance."

Rossie accepts vulnerable youths aged between 12 and 18 years old, though most residents are aged between 14 and 16.

