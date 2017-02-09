Teenage boys arrested over 'disturbance' at residential unit
The incident reportedly took place at the Rossie Young People's Trust on Wednesday.
Two teenage boys have been arrested following an alleged disturbance at a residential unit.
Police were called to the Rossie Young People's Trust centre near Montrose, Angus, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday.
Officers arrested two boys, aged 15 and 16, who will be reported to the youth justice department.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with an incident at a school near Montrose, Angus.
"A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor."
Firefighters were asked to attend but were not needed.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We attended just after 5.30pm to reports of a disturbance."
Rossie accepts vulnerable youths aged between 12 and 18 years old, though most residents are aged between 14 and 16.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.