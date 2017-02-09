Payback order for man who sent racist posts to Muslim stepfather

Dean McAndrew targeted Christopher McAndrew for Facebook abuse as he started converting to Islam.

Court: Dean McAndrew admitted sending the racist messages (file pic). PA Images

A man who told his Muslim stepfather to "go eat some bacon" in a racist Facebook message has been ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid community work.

Dean McAndrew, 28, launched the online abuse at Christopher McAndrew after he tried to offer his stepson family advice.

At the time Mr McAndrew senior was converting to Islam, prompting a flurry of abuse on Facebook Messenger.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Forfar Sheriff Court: "The advice was not well received.

"Around 6.50pm on December 6, the complainer received a message on Facebook Messenger from the accused that said 'go eat some bacon'.

"The complainer informed the accused that any more comments like that and the police would be called."

In a further message, McAndrew told his stepfather to "go to the mosque with your package - boom, you are dead, bye."

Mr Duncan added: "Police were contacted and the accused was cautioned and interviewed. He made full admissions.

"When asked if he accepted they were abusive and racial messages, he said 'I meant them to be'."

McAndrew, of Dundee, admitted sending grossly offensive or indecent, obscene and menacing messages with racially and religiously offensive content to his stepfather in Arbroath, on December 6 last year.

Defence solicitor Iain Flynn said: "There had been family banter throughout this process where remarks - though not in this vein - were made.

"On the day in question his stepfather made comments he felt were provocative and he lost his temper. The banter became direct and vicious.

"He accepts he was totally out of order. He regrets deeply having become involved in this and has taken himself off Facebook entirely so he won't be in contact with his stepfather."

Sheriff Pino di Emidio, imposing the community payback order on Thursday, said: "This will hopefully be a reminder that this was unacceptable.

"You understand and you accept that you were out of order - no matter the provocation - by expressing yourself in such offensive terms."