Son told Muslim father to 'eat bacon' in racist Facebook post

A son told his Muslim step-father to "go eat some bacon" and to carry out a suicide bombing in a racist Facebook message.

Dean McAndrew launched the tirade at Christopher McAndrew after he tried to offer his step-son family advice.

At the time Mr McAndrew Sr was in the process of converting to Islam. That prompted a vile flurry of abuse sent via Facebook Messenger.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Forfar Sheriff Court: "The advice was not well received.

"Around 6.50pm on December 6 the complainer received a message on Facebook Messenger from the accused that said 'go eat some bacon'.

"The complainer informed the accused that any more comments like that and the police would be called."

In a further message, the 28-year-old told his step-father to "go to the mosque with your package - boom, you are dead, bye."

Mr Duncan added: "Police were contacted and the accused was cautioned and interviewed. He made full admissions.

"When asked if he accepted they were abusive and racial messages he said 'I meant them to be'."

McAndrew, of Dundee, pleaded guilty on summary complaint to a sending grossly offensive or indecent, obscene and menacing messages with racially and religiously offensive content to his step-father in Arbroath, on December 6 last year.

Defence solicitor Iain Flynn said: "There had been family banter throughout this process where remarks - though not in this vein - were made.

"On the day in question his step-father made comments he felt were provocative and he lost his temper. The banter became direct and vicious.

"He accepts he was totally out of order. He regrets deeply having become involved in this and has taken himself off Facebook entirely so he won't be in contact with his step-father."

Sheriff Pino di Emidio imposed a community payback order on McAndrew with 80 hours unpaid work.

He said: "This will hopefully be a reminder that this was unacceptable.

"You understand and you accept that you were out of order - no matter the provocation - by expressing yourself in such offensive terms."