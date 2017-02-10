Heroin and cocaine haul worth £465,000 seized in raid

Stash of Class A and B drugs was recovered from a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee.

Drugs: Police found heroin, cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis in raid (file pic). STV

A haul of heroin, cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis worth an estimated £465,000 has been seized by police.

The stash of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered from a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee on Thursday.

A 42-year-old man has been charged and was expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Class A and B drugs with an estimated street value of up to £465,000 were recovered after a warrant was executed at a property in Dundee.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and a man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.