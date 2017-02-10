Heroin and cocaine haul worth £465,000 seized in raid
Stash of Class A and B drugs was recovered from a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee.
A haul of heroin, cocaine, amphetamines and cannabis worth an estimated £465,000 has been seized by police.
The stash of Class A and Class B drugs were recovered from a property in the Stobswell area of Dundee on Thursday.
A 42-year-old man has been charged and was expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Friday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Class A and B drugs with an estimated street value of up to £465,000 were recovered after a warrant was executed at a property in Dundee.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and a man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court."
