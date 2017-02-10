Carer caught stealing from pensioner on live video feed

Stacey Quigley was working for Fife Council when she stole from the man under her care.

A carer was caught stealing cash from a vulnerable pensioner on a live video feed set up by his family.

Stacey Quigley, 26, was working for Fife Council looking after an elderly man when she filmed carrying out the theft.

The cameras had been installed by the pensioner's son who wanted to ensure he was keeping good health.

Prosecutor Jennifer Johnson told Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday: "The video stream was watched and [the son] saw the accused opening a drawer at the back of the living room where he knew his father's wallet was kept.

"The accused was then seen to pick up a box of the man's late wife's jewellery and inspect it.

"She then picked up the wallet from the side of the chair and the Velcro of the wallet opening could be heard.

"The accused was then seen to put something in her pocket.

"Police and the social work department were contacted.

"When cautioned and charged, she made full admissions and said it was a 'moment of madness'."

Quigley, of Leven, pleaded guilty by letter to a charge of theft on October 27 last year in Cupar.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence for Quigley to appear in court in person later this month.