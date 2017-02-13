  • STV
Ex-teacher who posed as lawyer to contact paedophile jailed

STV

Robert Lightband tried to send letters depicting child abuse to Jason Jordan in HMP Perth.

Court: Lightband jailed for three and a half years (file pic).
A former teacher who posed as a lawyer to send letters depicting child abuse to a paedophile behind bars has been jailed.

Robert Lightband, who was previously a history teacher at Menzieshill High School in Dundee, was jailed for three and a half years on Monday.

Lightband attempted to defraud prison guards at HMP Perth into passing a 14 page document containing "graphic and distressing" descriptions of the abuse of children to convicted paedophile Jason Jordan.

Serial sex offender Jordan was last year put on a lifelong restriction order and ordered to spend at least four years in jail after being caught in possession of child abuse images.

Lightband, who was jailed last year for downloading indecent images of children, wrote "legal correspondence" on the front of his letter.

It purported to come from an Edinburgh law firm called Goodwin Moir because letters between solicitors and their clients are not usually opened by jail staff for confidentiality.

Prison guards were suspicious because the "legal correspondence" line was handwritten and the letter was not franked as legal letters usually are.

An investigation revealed there was no such firm as Goodwin Moir so the letter was opened.

Inside they found a two-page letter purporting to be from "Robert Lightband solicitor".

More disturbingly, a 12-page document was attached in which the 70-year-ol wrote about child abuse to Jordan, who the court heard he had "acquainted" in Perth Prison's sex offender unit.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed Lightband on the sex offenders register for ten years and imposed a ten-year sexual offences prevention order.

The sheriff said: "This is an extremely serious case and an attack on the solicitor-client relationship.

"I conclude that your behaviour was designed to circumvent the conditions of your sexual offences order. 

"Viewing and downloading indecent images is part of the process of child abuse. Each image represents the abuse of a child and by viewing these images you create a demand for them."

Lightband was jailed last March when a cache of child abuse images was found on his computer after he gave it to a technician when it got a virus.

He had avoided a jail term in 2002 when he was found with a folder filled with nude images of young boys.

Lightband - who advertises himself online as a semi-retired organist, organ consultant and organ teacher - was eventually jailed last year when he downloaded indecent images of children over a nine-month period in 2014 and 2015.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had downloaded six indecent images and 2000 "concerning images" over that time frame.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.