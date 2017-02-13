Streets closed off amid work to transform derelict church

St Paul's Church in Perth city centre will be turned into a new outdoor space.

Streets around a derelict former church in Perth have been closed off amid a £2m project to transform it into a new public space.

The area around St Paul's has been closed as contractors carry out emergency repair work to make the structure safe.

Perth and Kinross Council has taken over the building and plans to turn it into a city centre courtyard.

This will involve removing the roof of the building and its windowpanes but keeping the spire and the shell.

Parts of Perth's High Street and St Paul's Square have been closed off to traffic as the work continues, with pedestrian access limited.

Diversions are in place via New Row.

Council: New plans for church. Perth & Kinross council

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.