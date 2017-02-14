Researchers study importance of kissing in relationships

Abertay University researchers have launched a global survey into relationships.

Kissing: Study into importance. Matt Crossick/ PA Wire/PA Images

Scientists have launched a global study to investigate the importance of kissing in relationships.

The psychology research at Abertay University, Dundee, aims to find out how humans romantically express themselves.

Participants will take part in an anonymous online questionnaire examining three forms of romantic expression - mouth-to-mouth kissing, when people decide to say "I love you", and the general feelings and emotions experienced by those in a committed relationship.

The survey is being led by Christopher Watkins, a psychology lecturer who is interested in human mate choices and romantic attraction.

Mr Watkins said: "This area of science is still relatively new.

"Anyone 18 years or older can take part in the study, regardless of whether they are currently in a relationship.

"This work will provide insight into factors that are important to well-being in close relationships."

Participants can complete the 10 to 15-minute study online.