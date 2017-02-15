Balaclava-clad raider threatened shop worker with hammer

Hunt for masked raider who threatened member of staff at a Premier Stores in Dundee.

Raid: Police hunt man after attempted robbery at store in Dundee. (file pic) STV

A masked raider armed with a hammer is being hunted after an attempted robbery at a shop.

The man, who was wearing a balaclava, fled empty handed after threatening a member of staff in the store in Dundee on Monday night.

The raid happened at Premier Stores in Campfield Square, Dundee, at around 9.45pm on Monday. The shop assistant was shaken by the incident but unhurt and nothing was stolen.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and a review of CCTV is underway.

Detective sergeant Mark Lamont said : "We are keen to speak with a young male in connection with the incident.

"He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, wearing an Adidas zip up top, with hood, grey jeans, and black trainers.

"Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer.

"Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."