Man charged after toddler died in crash that injured siblings

Harlow Edwards, two, was struck by a car while walking in Coupar Angus, Perthshire.

Harlow Edwards: Toddler died in traffic collision. Just Giving

A man has been charged after a toddler was knocked down and killed while walking with her two siblings.

Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car that mounted the kerb in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, on October 13 last year.

Her six-year-old brother and sister, aged 17, suffered serious injuries in the crash on the A94 near its junction with Larghan Park in the town.

On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed a man had been charged in connection with the incident.

A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision on the A94 Forfar Road at its junction with Larghan Park, Coupar Angus, on October 13, 2016.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

