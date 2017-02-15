Man charged after toddler died in crash that injured siblings
Harlow Edwards, two, was struck by a car while walking in Coupar Angus, Perthshire.
A man has been charged after a toddler was knocked down and killed while walking with her two siblings.
Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car that mounted the kerb in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, on October 13 last year.
Her six-year-old brother and sister, aged 17, suffered serious injuries in the crash on the A94 near its junction with Larghan Park in the town.
On Wednesday, Police Scotland confirmed a man had been charged in connection with the incident.
A spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision on the A94 Forfar Road at its junction with Larghan Park, Coupar Angus, on October 13, 2016.
"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."
