Attacker in gang leaves man with serious head injury

The 19-year-old victim was assaulted in South Street, Perth, in the early hours of Friday.

Attack: The 19-year-old man was targeted in Perth. Google 2017

A man was left with a serious head injury after being targeted by an attacker who was part of a gang.

The victim was assaulted on South Street in Perth.

A group of five or six men approached him before one of them assaulted the 19-year-old.

Police said he was left requiring treatment at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for a serious head injury he suffered in the incident at around 2.45am on Friday.

The force said the attacker was aged between 20 and 30, of stocky build and was wearing a grey top.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.

