Seven-year-old put ecstasy pill in mouth thinking it was sweet

Dean Shaw admits possessing drug which child only spat out because 'it didn't taste nice'.

Yellow strawberry: Handful of pills in carrier bag with iPad.
Yellow strawberry: Handful of pills in carrier bag with iPad.

A seven-year-old boy put an ecstasy tablet into his mouth thinking it was a sweet, only spitting it out because it "didn't taste nice".

The tablet was among a handful of the class A pills which ended up in a carrier bag with an iPad belonging to Dean Shaw.

His stash was found when the bag was taken away by a woman and put on her kitchen table.

The woman's son, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to play with the iPad and found the pills - placing one of the yellow, strawberry shaped tablets into his mouth.

The youngster spat it out because "it didn't taste nice". His mother then entered the kitchen and found the pills strewn across the table.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court: "She thought they were sweets and noted there were some left in the shopping bag.

"She asked the child about the sweets and he said they were not sweets as he had put one in his mouth and it didn't taste nice so he spat it out."

Knowing the bag had been in Shaw's home she contacted him.

Ms Bell added: "He didn't know why the tablets were there and stated they were ecstasy.

"The child was taken to Arbroath Minor Injuries Unit and observed but didn't have any symptoms of ingesting the tablets. Police were contacted and the accused's address was searched."

Officers found £3691 in cash, cocaine worth up to £9600 on the street and 28 ecstasy tablets worth £10 each.

The prosecutor added: "He told police he didn't know how the tablets got in the bag.

"He said the only explanation was that he had had a party and when people left someone had put them there because they didn't want to take them in to the street."

Shaw, of Catherine Street in Arbroath, pled guilty on indictment to charges of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possessing ecstasy on August 15 last year.

Dean Shaw: Police also found £3691 in cash and cocaine worth up to £9600 (file pic).
Dean Shaw: Police also found £3691 in cash and cocaine worth up to £9600 (file pic).

Defence solicitor John Hall said: "He profoundly and profusely apologises for this. It is not lost on him that there could have been absolutely catastrophic consequences.

"The boy came very close to suffering the ill effects. Had it not been for the apparently bad taste he could have suffered absolutely catastrophic consequences.

"He is fully aware that the likely outcome of this case will be a period of custody."

The 27-year-old wiped away tears in the dock as Mr Hall added: "He has no previous convictions of any description. He is a self-employed jewellery designer.

"He previously produced reasonably sought after items of jewellery but has been unable to recently because of a cocaine addiction.

"He was supplying at a lesser level to four or five people who were well known to him. This was not bringing him in money - it was simply to allow him to feed his habit."

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Shaw on bail meantime.

She said: "It is a serious matter - I don't have to remind you of that.

"Especially in combination with the other offence given the circumstances putting the child at risk.

"These are very serious matters and custody must be at the forefront of the court's mind."

