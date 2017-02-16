Fire rages at Dundee docks as smoke billows across city

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

Fire: Emergency services in attendance. Ssloa

Clouds of smoke can be seen across Dundee as a major fire rages at the docks.

Four fire appliances were sent to the scene at the Port of Dundee off East Camperdown Street at about 4.50pm on Thursday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said thick black clouds of smoke could be seen coming from the location.

It is thought the blaze is near the sewage works.

No further details were currently available, the spokeswoman said.

STV

