Sex offender sent girl, ten, messages on WhatsApp 

Dean Andrews was also found to have hundreds of child abuse images on his phone.

WhatsApp: Andrews sent messages to the child (file pic). Jonathan Brady / PA Wire/PA Images

A sex offender contacted a ten-year-old girl on messaging service WhatsApp.

The schoolgirl's mother called the police after Dean Andrews had attempted to contact her daughter.

Andrews had added the girl on messaging service WhatsApp, though it is not known how he got the child's mobile number.

He then sent her messages saying, "Hey sexy, coming on WhatsApp today? x" and repeatedly asked her when she was turning 11.

The girl showed her mother and Andrews, who has previous convictions for child sex offences, was traced by police. When officers searched his phone, they found hundreds of indecent images of children.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Thomson told Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday: "The girl said she knew the accused as 'Deano' and that she had been in contact with him via WhatsApp after he added her on it.

"She was unsure how he got her number. Police examined the accused's mobile phones and indecent images and videos were found."

The court was told a total of 191 images and 11 videos of child abuse were found on the devices, with several at the highest level of depravity.

Ms Thomson added: "During police interview the accused admitted having been sent images by contacts on KiK messenger."

The 29-year-old from Dundee pleaded guilty on indictment to charges under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act and of downloading indecent images of children.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: "He has analagous previous convictions. He has been on bail with stringent conditions so far."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Andrews for two years and placed him on the sex offenders register for ten years.