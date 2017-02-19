Brother and sister rescued after hike in Lomond Hills

The pair were trekking through the East Lomond region on Saturday evening.

A brother and sister have been rescued after getting into difficulty in the Lomond Hills.

The pair were trekking through the East Lomond region on Saturday evening when the woman injured her ankle and was unable to carry on.

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team were called out and provided medical care until an ambulance arrived.

A spokesman for the team said: "We were called out to East Lomond to assist a young lady with a painful ankle injury.

"The team managed to locate her and her brother, get them into a bivy shelter, warmed up and leg splinted before the rest of the troops arrived with the Landrover and she was evacuated to a waiting ambulance."

"We wish her a speedy recovery," they added.

