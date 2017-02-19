Body of missing two-year-old found in Perthshire river

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area of Perthshire on Sunday.

The body of a missing two-year-old boy has been recovered from a Perthshire river.

Emergency services were called to the Bridge of Cally area after the child was reported missing from a home in Milton of Drimmie at 11.15am on Sunday.

The two-year-old's body was found a short distance away in the River Ericht at 12.35pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he did not survive.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11.15am today police in Perthshire received a report of a two year-old boy missing from a property in the Milton of Drimmie area.

"Officers immediately launched a full search of the area, with assistance from the Police Scotland helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

"Around 12.35pm, the child was located in the River Ericht, close to the property.

"He was removed from the water by Fire personnel and treated by paramedics, who had attended the scene with the air ambulance.

"Tragically, the boy did not survive. His family are being supported by officers at this time."

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics joined the search for the two-year-old on Sunday morning.

Police Scotland requested air support from the UK Coastguard but helicopter crews stood down when the boy's body was found shortly afterwards.

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, expressed his sympathy on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Heartbreaking news from the River Ericht at Bridge of Cally. My deepest sympathies to everyone involved."

