Man charged after blaze ripped through sewage works

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court over the fire.

Blaze: Large clouds of smoke billowed across Dundee. Ssloa

A man has been charged after a large fire tore through sewage works in Dundee.

The blaze sent large clouds of smoke billowing across the city on Thursday afternoon.

Four appliances attended the fire at the Port of Dundee off East Camperdown Street.

Around 20 firefighters and an aerial platform were used to deal with the incident, which saw flames causing substantial damage to the building's roof.

On Monday, Police Scotland confirmed a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fire.

He has been reported to the procurator fiscal and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later on Monday.

