Man dies and woman injured in three-car crash in Fife

Tributes paid to St Andrews Brewing Co's Tom Holt after fatal crash on the A91.

Tom Holt: St Andrews Brewing Co in tribute message.

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after a three-car crash near St Andrews.

Tom Holt died after his Mini collided with two other vehicles on the A91 near Guardbridge on Sunday afternoon.

His employer, St Andrews Beer Co, paid tribute to him in a message on their Facebook page.

"We are distraught because yesterday, we lost one of our own," the company wrote.

"Tom Holt, who was known to many friends and customers in the town and across Scotland, was involved in a car crash that claimed his life.

"His beautiful personality, humanity and love for life will stay with each of us forever."

The passenger in Mr Holt's car suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The female driver of one of the other cars involved was also taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The A91 was closed for a number of hours before being reopened late on Sunday evening.

Sergeant Nicola Young said: "This collision has tragically resulted in the death of a young man.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision is urged to contact the police by calling 101."

