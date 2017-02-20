Man in court over huge blaze at sewage treatment plant

Dean Yeats, 25, accused of throwing lit paper onto the facility in Dundee.

Blaze: The fire sent smoke billowing across Dundee. Ssloa

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a huge fire at a sewage treatment plant.

The blaze broke out at the King George V pumping station at the Port of Dundee, causing a large plume of smoke which was visible across the city.

Dean Yeats, 25, of Forfar, Angus, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday after he was arrested over the blaze at the weekend.

He faced a charge of wilfully setting fire to a piece of paper and throwing it on the pumping station on East Camperdown Street last Thursday.

It is alleged this caused a fire to take hold causing "extensive damage", according to court papers.

Yeats faced a single charge of wilful fire-raising on petition during a brief private hearing.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC bailed Yeats pending further court dates being set.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.