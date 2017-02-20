  • STV
  • MySTV

Traffic calming mannequins taken from near crash scene

Douglas Barrie Douglas Barrie

The pair were placed close to where Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car in Coupar Angus.

Traffic mannequins: The pair have been taken from the A94.
Traffic mannequins: The pair have been taken from the A94. Jimmy Harris / Cropped, Brightened

Two traffic calming mannequins have been removed from the roadside near where a toddler was fatally injured after being hit by a car.

The pair were put in place by residents in Coupar Angus with the hope they would slow down drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

It comes months after two-year-old Harlow Edwards died on the A94 Forfar Road when she was struck by a car that collided with another vehicle and mounted the kerb. Her siblings were injured in the incident.

Resident Jimmy Harris posted in a local Facebook group on Saturday that someone "someone has taken off" with the traffic calming measures, which Perth and Kinross Council have deemed illegal.

He told STV News: "We still have no information on them. I was speaking to a few local police officers and they said they have no idea what happened to the mannequins.

"They said they were a great idea and should be place on all problem roads everywhere, as it looked like they were making a good reduction in speed."

https://stv.tv/news/tayside/1370913-funeral-for-toddler-killed-in-crash-that-injured-siblings/ | default

Perth and Kinross council said it is consulting members about a number of measures to improve traffic calming in the area.

Councillor John Kellas, convener of the enterprise and infrastructure committee, said: "The first part of these changes, which involve an extension of the school-time 20mph limit on Forfar Road and an extension of the 30mph on Coupar Angus Road, will go before the March 8 meeting of the committee.

"Subject to approval by the committee, the council will begin the formal process of changing the speed limits.

"We will continue to work with elected members and the community on further traffic calming measures as quickly as possible."

In regards to the mannequins, a statement from the local authority added while the council "appreciates that this has been done with the best of intentions, it is illegal for any unauthorised signage to be erected at the side of the road as they may distract drivers and could jeopardise any enforcement action taken by Police Scotland".

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.