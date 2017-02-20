Traffic calming mannequins taken from near crash scene

The pair were placed close to where Harlow Edwards, two, was hit by a car in Coupar Angus.

Traffic mannequins: The pair have been taken from the A94. Jimmy Harris / Cropped, Brightened

Two traffic calming mannequins have been removed from the roadside near where a toddler was fatally injured after being hit by a car.

The pair were put in place by residents in Coupar Angus with the hope they would slow down drivers exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

It comes months after two-year-old Harlow Edwards died on the A94 Forfar Road when she was struck by a car that collided with another vehicle and mounted the kerb. Her siblings were injured in the incident.

Resident Jimmy Harris posted in a local Facebook group on Saturday that someone "someone has taken off" with the traffic calming measures, which Perth and Kinross Council have deemed illegal.

He told STV News: "We still have no information on them. I was speaking to a few local police officers and they said they have no idea what happened to the mannequins.

"They said they were a great idea and should be place on all problem roads everywhere, as it looked like they were making a good reduction in speed."

Perth and Kinross council said it is consulting members about a number of measures to improve traffic calming in the area.

Councillor John Kellas, convener of the enterprise and infrastructure committee, said: "The first part of these changes, which involve an extension of the school-time 20mph limit on Forfar Road and an extension of the 30mph on Coupar Angus Road, will go before the March 8 meeting of the committee.

"Subject to approval by the committee, the council will begin the formal process of changing the speed limits.

"We will continue to work with elected members and the community on further traffic calming measures as quickly as possible."

In regards to the mannequins, a statement from the local authority added while the council "appreciates that this has been done with the best of intentions, it is illegal for any unauthorised signage to be erected at the side of the road as they may distract drivers and could jeopardise any enforcement action taken by Police Scotland".

