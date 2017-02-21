Two-year-old boy found dead in Perthshire river named

Jacob McIntyre's body was discovered a short distance from his home on Sunday.

River Ericht: The toddler was found by Bridge of Cally. Creative Commons by Mara 1

A toddler found dead in a river in Perthshire has been named.

Two-year-old Jacob McIntyre's body was discovered in the River Ericht by Bridge of Cally around an hour after he was reported missing.

Emergency services were called to the area after the child was reported missing from a home in Milton of Drimmie at 11.15am on Sunday.

His body was found in the river a short distance away 12.35pm. Paramedics attempted to revive him but he did not survive.

Police are continuing with an investigation into the circumstances of the boy's death.

Detective chief inspector Iain Wales said: "This is a very tragic incident which resulted in a young boy sadly losing his life.

"The events will undoubtedly bring shock and sadness to this small community and further afield. We would like to thank our Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues for their courage and assistance in Sunday's difficult conditions.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jacob's family at this difficult time."

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics joined the search for the two-year-old on Sunday morning.

John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, expressed his sympathy on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Heartbreaking news from the River Ericht at Bridge of Cally. My deepest sympathies to everyone involved."

Liz Grant, provost of Perth and Kinross, said: "It will be absolutely devastating for the family and the community.

"It is a very small community. Bridge of Cally is a small village. The River Ericht is fast, particularly at this time of year."

