Pair hunted after woman sexually assaulted in park

Two men are being hunted by police after a woman was sexually assaulted in a park.

The victim was targeted in Baxter Park in Dundee in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said they are seeking two men who were seen in the park in the Stobswell area in a small black vehicle.

One of the men is described as being aged 24 to 28 years old, slim build with short brown hair.

The other man being sought by officers is said to be of a similar age but had ginger hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.