Gunman tied up former police officer in chip shop raid

Nicholas McGurk also abducted a woman in the Perthshire robbery.

High Court: McGurk was jailed for nine years (file pic). Deadline

A gunman who tied up a former police officer and abducted a woman in an armed raid at a chip shop has been jailed for nine years.

Nicholas McGurk, 32, carried out the armed raid at Brodies Traditional Fish & Chips in Coupar Angus, Perthshire, just a week after being freed from jail.

McGurk stormed into the shop brandishing an imitation gun as staff were closing up in August 2016.

He demanded shop worker Alex Wong hand over money then tied him to a sink and took a further £640 and mobile phones from his pockets.

He then forced the woman at knife point into Mr Wong's Mercedes and drove off before hitting a parked van.

McGurk, of Govanhill, Glasgow, was captured by police and pleaded guilty to assault, abduction and robbery in court last month.

The trial heard that McGurk's victims have been left traumatised by what happened to them.

Mr Wong closed the chip shop after the attack, jeopardising his plans for retirement.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, judge Lord Boyd told McGurk his long criminal record meant jail was inevitable.

The judge told him: "These are very serious charges. You pose a high risk to public safety."

After his release, McGurk will be kept under observation for a further seven years.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.