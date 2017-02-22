No criminal charges over death of three-week-old baby

The body of Violet-Ivy Turnbull was found at property in Cupar, Fife, last October.

Violet-Ivy Turnbull: Police have concluded investigation into her death.

No criminal charges will be brought over the death of a three-week-old baby in Fife.

Violet-Ivy Turnbull died at a property on Kinloss Crescent in Cupar in October last year.

At the time, police said they were treating the death as unexplained while investigations into the incident were carried out.

On Wednesday, the force confirmed their investigation had concluded with no criminal proceedings being raised.

A force spokeswoman said: "The final outcome of police inquiry into the death of Violet-Ivy Turnbull is unexplained infant death."

The police have submitted a report on their findings to the Crown Office.

At the time of the child's death her family said they were "devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter and sister Violet-Ivy Turnbull".

