Families sought to test fire alarm that wakes children

The project was developed after the deaths of the six Philpott children in 2014.

Fire: More than 500 families needed for project (file pic).
Fire: More than 500 families needed for project (file pic).

Hundreds of families are being sought to test a new fire alarm aimed at waking children.

Mick Philpott was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years after being convicted of manslaughter. His wife Mairead was handed a 17-year sentence.

The youngsters, aged between five and 13, were asleep in their beds upstairs when the fire broke out at their home in Derbyshire.

Scientists at Dundee University and Dave Coss, a fire investigator and watch commander at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, are carrying out the study of the alarm which will use low frequency, intermittent bleeps combined with a recorded message.

More than 500 volunteer families are needed for the project.

Professor Niamh NicDaeid, of Dundee University's centre for anatomy and human identification, said: "Protecting our children in the event of fire is so fundamentally important that we want to involve parents and their children in expanding this research.

"Most work in the area has been carried out using relatively small numbers of children and usually in sleep laboratories.

"We want to make this much more relevant to the real world and undertake the tests in the familiar environment of the child's home and so we are appealing for volunteers to help us."

Preliminary testing, which used the voice of the parent, found this technique had a 90% success rate, and it will feature in the newest phase of the study.

Research in 2013 involved sleeping children being exposed to the sound of industry-standard smoke detectors inside their homes.

More than 80% of the 34 children aged between two and 13 who were tested did not respond to the alarm when it was sounding.

Only two children woke up every time and none of the 14 boys woke up at all.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.