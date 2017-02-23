Girl, 16, sexually assaulted near Stagecoach head office
The victim was attacked by two men on Dunkeld Road in Perth on Wednesday.
A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted near the headquarters of the Stagecoach bus firm.
The 16-year-old was out walking with a friend when they were approached by two men in Perth.
She was sexually assaulted by the pair on Dunkeld Road at about 4.40pm on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the attack occurred near the Stagecoach Group building.
One of the men is 20 to 25, 5ft 11in, of slim build, with short brown hair and was clean shaven. He was wearing a dark red tracksuit top and blue jeans.
The second attacker was of a similar age, around 5ft 9in, of slim build with short dark brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing dark clothes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.
