Teenager seriously hurt in gang attack near university

The victim was targeted by a group of four men on Old Hawkhill in Dundee on Thursday.

Old Hawkhill: The attack occurred in Dundee street. Google 2017

A teenager suffered serious facial injuries in a gang attack near a university.

The 18-year-old man was walking with two friends when he was targeted in the serious assault.

Police Scotland said four men approached the victim in Old Hawkhill, which is near Dundee University, at around 2.30am on Wednesday.

He suffered a facial injury in the attack and attended Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV in the area and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

