Investigation into 'unexplained' death of man in Perth
The body of a man was found in Dunnock Park on Saturday morning.
The death of a man whose body was found in Perth is being treated as "unexplained."
An investigation is under way after the body was found in a property at Dunnock Park in the early hours of Saturday.
Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of the sudden death of a man.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained an inquiries are ongoing."