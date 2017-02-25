Investigation into 'unexplained' death of man in Perth

The body of a man was found in Dunnock Park on Saturday morning.

Investigation: Body found (file pic) ©Deadline

The death of a man whose body was found in Perth is being treated as "unexplained."

An investigation is under way after the body was found in a property at Dunnock Park in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of the sudden death of a man.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained an inquiries are ongoing."