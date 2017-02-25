Major search following reports man fell from cliffs
Rescue teams are searching the area around Arbroath Cliffs after reports a man fell.
A major search involving a coastguard helicopter has been launched following reports a man has fallen from Abroath Cliffs.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Angus around 1pm on Saturday.
The search involves police, coastguard rescue teams and lifeboat crews as well as the coastguard helicopter.
The lifeboat based at Arbroath was launched as part of the search.