Search continues for 18-year-old man after cliff fall

The teenager fell from Arbroath Cliffs in Angus on Saturday afternoon.

Coastguard search: Search will continue on Sunday.

A major search operation will continue following reports that a teenager fell off a cliff in Angus.

Police were called to Arbroath Cliffs at around 1pm on Saturday afternoon to search for an 18-year-old man.

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboat crews, and rescue teams were all involved in carrying out a search of the area, which has been stood down for the evening and will continue on Sunday.

Chief inspector David McIntosh said: "Extensive searches along the coastline and the water have already been carried out today and our main priority remains locating the missing teenager.

"The search has been stood down for the night to ensure the safety of all those involved in the operation, and will resume first thing tomorrow morning as our efforts continue to trace him.

"We are liaising closely with his family and are offering them support at this difficult time.

"Anyone with any information at all is asked to contact Police on 101."

The lifeboat based at Arbroath was launched as part of the search.