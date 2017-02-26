Death of man found in Perth house treated as suspicious

A 39-year-old man died in the Dunnock Park area in the early hours of Saturday.

Death: Investigation continues. Stuart Cowper

The death of a man at a house in Perth is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The 39-year-old died in the Dunnock Park area in the early hours of Saturday.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have set up a cordon around the area as their investigation continues.

They are now trying to establish what took place before his death and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and police will remain in the area while we establish the exact circumstances leading up to this man's death.

"We are following a positive line of inquiry, and I would like to stress that this was a contained and isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

"I would also appeal to anyone with information - no matter how insignificant you think it might be - to please come forward. In particular I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything in the early hours of this morning in the lead-up to emergency services being called to let us know.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience while inquiries are carried out - your co-operation is much appreciated."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.